Ghanaian actor Lilwin confirms interest in running for Afigya Kwabre South seat

By Simon Asare

Accra, Aug. 23, GNA – Ghanaian actor and musician Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as “Lilwin” has revealed his intention of running for the Afigya Kwabre South parliamentary seat in the 2024 elections.

According to Lilwin, his decision comes in the wake of several demands from traditional, prominent, and opinion leaders in the Afigya Kwabre South Municipality.

Lilwin further disclosed that he would not run on the ticket of the two major political parties, the NPP and the NDC, but would file nomination as an independent candidate.

“There are several people who have tried to convince me to contest for the Member of Parliament seat. But in the last few months, it has intensified, so I have decided to have a shot at it.

“I intend to roll out my plans for the election next month, and I am in consultation and discussion with some community leaders to ensure a smooth campaign,” he said in an interview.

Lilwin also disclosed his plans to change the fortunes of the youth by providing them more jobs when he eventually wins the Member of Parliament bid.

The Kumawood actor is one of the most popular personalities in the Ashanti Region and has undertaken many philanthropic works in the past, which include supporting students and giving back to the needy in society, among many others.

Lilwin is set to premiere his “Mr. President ” movie at the SG Mall in Kumasi on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

