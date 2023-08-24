Ghana Tourism Authority inaugurates Ex-staff Association

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, Aug. 24, GNA – The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has inaugurated its Ex-staff Association as part of activities for its 25th anniversary celebrations in Accra.

The Association, which is registered under the Companies Act 2019, Act 992, will create and maintain an effective link between GTA and formal employees, promoting better understanding and welfare among members.

It is also to dialogue on matters of mutual interest with the objective of advancing the tourism industry and making their expertise and experiential understanding available to the public and private sectors of the industry.

Madam Adeline Boateng, Former Staff and President of the Association, said in 2018 a few former staff conceived the idea of coming together to form an association to seek the welfare of members and assist with the growth of tourism.

She said the association currently had a membership of 73, with ages between 60 and 83 years. “We also have members who have been in service for up to 42 years and we look forward to increasing our numbers.”

She congratulated the GTA on its 50th anniversary and added that they believed that their rich institutional knowledge, professionalism, insight and passion may come in handy and may be extremely valuable for the authority in the coming years.

According to the President if the roads were ok and the drivers were driving well, it would give most retirees good feeling to visit places they have not been before.

“We aim at collaborating with relevant agencies to address issues of road travel anxiety in Ghana and will therefore be engaging the vehicle manufacturing and maintenance company and relevant ministries and agencies to come out with appropriate steps to make our vehicles and roads safe for the Ghanaian traveling public as well as international visitors. Road quality, driver education, behaviour and attitudes will also be addressed in this project.”

Mr Akwasi Agyeman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), GTA said the successes of the Authority hinged on the good work of the ex-staff who worked tirelessly to ensure that the organisation stood on its feet till now.

He said “the GTA is because you are. It is your work and effort that has brought us this far. Without your effort we could not see far. You continue to be our guardian light and we cherish that, and we are excited that as part of our anniversary this inauguration is happening.”

Mr Agyeman commended the Association for coming up with such a project which was apt and on point, saying they would all have to work together as they continued to promote domestic tourism, especially to ensure that the roads were safe, and people had the confidence to travel.

“We will need your support to be able to tell the true story of the GTA and leave it for the upcoming generation, so please make yourselves available for any interaction of that sort.”

Mr Seth Adjei Baah, Board Chairman, GTA, commended the ex-staff for the good foundation laid for the Authority to be able to survive all these years, saying “it is the good and wonderful job you did during your tenure that the current board and management is building upon, and we are grateful.”

He said they still had a lot to offer the industry even in their old age, for the sector to develop to become the engine of growth for the country and urged them to bring their expertise and experience on board to put Ghana on the map of Africa, as the preferred destination in Africa by the end of 2024.

Madam Doreen Owusu-Fianko, a former CEO and Ex-staff of the GTA, expressed appreciation to God for how far He had brought the GTA and congratulated all members ad present staff for their dedication.

She encouraged management of the GTA to give a specific role to be played by ex-staff along the value chain of the tourism industry.

Other executive members of the association include, Rev J. B Lomo-Mainoo, Vice President, Mrs Gifty Irene Kwansa, Secretary, Mr Godwin K. Asante, Treasurer, Mr Kwabena Asante-Donkor, Organising Secretary, Mr Ben Ohene-Ayeh, Welfare Officer, Mrs Comfort Owusu, Assistant Secretary an Mr Martin Mireku, Legal Advisor.

