Ghana Civil Aviation Authority to construct AstroTurf at Bibiani

By Daniel Akwasi Nuako

Bibiani (WN/R), Aug. 11, GNA – The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has announced plans to begin the construction of a standard AstroTurf to promote sporting and recreational activities at Bibiani in the Western North Region.

In that regard, some officials from the GCAA have inspected an existing site, a Roman Catholic Park in Bibiani to measure its size and ascertain its suitability for the commencement of the project.

The project is an initiative by Mr. Alfred Obeng-Boateng, the Member of Parliament for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai as part of his resolve to support sports development in the area.

The team led by Mr. Jibril Dapko, Project Manager at GCAA, expressed satisfaction at the state of the site and said work would commence as soon as possible.

Mr. Paul Andoh, Bibiani -Anhwiaso-Bekwai, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), assured the Assembly’s readiness to offer it technical support for the construction of the project.

He said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government had since 2017, constructed over 70 of similar astro turfs and 10 youth resource centres across the country.

He said the project, when completed would go a long way to serve as a major pitch for inter-school competition and other sporting activities within Bibiani and its environs.

Before the inspection of the site, a brief meeting was held with the leadership of the Catholic Church in Bibiani, the Reverend Father Patrick Appiah-Andoh, Parish Priest, and Rev. Fr. Sabastian Nyame Assistant Parish Priest to seek the Church’s approval for the construction of the facility on their land.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

