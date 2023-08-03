Foundation offers free eye screening to the people of Asawase

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Asawase (Ash), Aug. 3 GNA – The Nurul-Uyune Humanitarian Foundation Relief Development, a Kuwait-based organisation, in partnership with the Alhlu-sunnah Wal-Jama’a in Ghana, has offered a free medical eye screening to the people of Asawase in Kumasi.

The four-day free eye screening exercise formed part of the Foundation’s humanitarian services aimed at detecting people with eye defects such as cataracts and refer them to specialists for free surgery and treatment at the Agogo hospital.

Those screened with minor eye problems were given medication and advised to take good care of their sight.

Dr Mohammed Kamil Mohammed, the Project Coordinator, said the prevalence of cataract in Ghana was alarming, saying for this reason, the Nurul Uyune Humanitarian Foundation Relief Development had come in to support and to sensitise the public on the need to be cautious of their sight.

He said the eye was a critical organ of the body and needed very good attention.

Dr Mohammed said for the first phase the organisation was targeting 127 people with cataract, to provide them with free surgery and medication at the Agogo hospital from the 7th of August to 11th this year.

Sheikh Mohammed Kamil Mohammed, the Deputy National Chief Imam of the Alhlu-sunnah Wal-Jama’a in Ghana, encouraged the people to take advantage of the screening and know the condition of their sights, saying without sight life could become unbearable.

Hajia Zainab Musah, a beneficiary of the screening exercise, thanked the organisation for such intervention and hoped they would continue to offer such humanitarian services to mankind.

