FIFA WWC: Sensational Morocco down Colombia to finish Group H as runner-up

By Edna A. Quansah

Melbourne, Australia, Aug. 3, GNA – The Atlas Lionesses of Morocco, put up a spectacular show to down Group H leaders Columbia 1-0 to advance to the knockout stage for the first time in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Morocco came to Perth knowing they needed a win, and a favourable result from the Germany-Korea match to book a place in the round of 16, making history.

It was Ibtissam Jraidi who first tested the prowess of Columbia goalkeeper Catalina Perez when she swiftly denied the Lionesses an early goal.

A determined Columbian side did not lose sight of their goal to secure an appearance in the knockout stage and joined South Africa, and Nigeria who have already booked a ticket in the global showpiece ongoing in Australia and New Zealand.

When it seemed the first half would end barren, the African side was awarded the opportunity to take the lead via penalty kick in the 45+4 minutes, after Columbia’s Daniela Arias pushed Jraidi to the ground.

But goalkeeper Perez pulled a superb save to deny Ghizlane Chebbak, however, it was not enough after Anissa Lahmari capitalised on the rebound to grab a goal from close range before the half ended.

From the break, Colombia needed an early response to at least avoid defeat in the group stage after beating world number two Germany, and South Korea.

Columbia was in control of the match and nearly snatched a goal, but Morocco’s goalkeeper, Khadija Er- Michi came to the rescue of her side again when she denied Linda Casiedo a goal in the 72nd minute and clinical finisher Mayra Ramirez whose effort was denied by the woodwork six minutes after.

Towards the end of regulation time, substitute Rosela Ayane came close to writing her name on the scoresheet to double the lead for her side, but her incredible strike was fluffed away.

Despite Columbia losing the game, the white and yellow topped Group H with six points, and two goal difference, to set a meeting with Jamaica, whilst Morocco battled France for a place in the quarter final.

Germany and South Korea were sent packing following their 1-1 draw on Wednesday night.

