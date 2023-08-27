Employers after values and not certificates  

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, Aug. 27, GNA- Many employers who gathered at the SNV, AGI, Employers Engagement Workshop in the Western Region have asked for integrity, loyalty, honesty and selflessness from job seekers.

They asserted that the certificates or qualifications alone had not over the years brought any good deal to the table, but only candidates who were groomed to exhibit these moral values plus other ethical behaviours had increased productivity and general image as well as growth of companies for economic development.

The Employers’ engagement heralds the 2023 GrEEn Regional Job Fair to support job creation and the growth of local businesses in the Region.

The SNV Netherlands Development Organisation under its European Union in Ghana-funded, GrEEN Project, in partnership with the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, and the Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs (GCYE) made the engagement possible.

The Employers Engagement Workshop brought together potential employers from the green and circular economy to map out job openings and their related skills.

The event was also used to finalize the list of companies and employers that would be participating in SNV Ghana’s annual Green Regional Job Fair scheduled for October 3, 2023, at the Takoradi Technical University. (TTU).

The Boosting Green Employment and Enterprise Opportunities in Ghana (Green) project is a four-year action from the European Union, the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, SNV Netherlands Development Organisation and the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF).

The project aims at creating greater economic and employment opportunities for youth, women and returning migrants by promoting and supporting sustainable, green businesses and providing employable skills training to youth job seekers in two selected regions in Ghana: Ashanti and Western in partnership with the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development.

Mr. Fred Obeng Abekah, the Metropolitan Labour Officer, encouraged employers to be explicit on terms and conditions of service in order not to incur the wrath of the law in the case of labour disputes.

Mr. John Garbrah, the Chairman of the Western Region’s Association of Ghana Industries, called for proper Human Resource Policies and guidelines to ensure effective operations.

He also tasked the employers to work in tandem with the new Labour Act, Act 651 for a congenial business environment.

