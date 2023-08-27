University Primary School alumni donate tablets to alma mater  

By Prince Acquah

Cape Coast, Aug 27, GNA – The 1979 to 1982 alumni of the University Primary School (Unipri Alumni 79-82) of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) have donated 50 Samsung tablets to their alma mater to promote quality academic work.

The group, in collaboration with the Central Alumni Foundation (CAF), also organised an array of academic and non-academic activities to entertain the pupils to mark their homecoming reunion.

The homecoming dubbed: “Back to give back” had the children engaging in debate, spelling bee, poetry recitals, scrabble, soccer, basketball, sack race, and table tennis among other fun games.

Mr Robert Acquah, President of the alumni group, said the devices were meant to enhance critical thinking among the pupils and help them navigate around the complexities of cyberspace and modern technologies.

“We believe that critical thinking is the new paradigm where children engage in thinking deeply from different perspectives about the emerging world.

“There is so much information out there and the children can fall prey to anything but if they become critical in their thinking, then that will help to mitigate all the unnecessary things they have to consume,” he said.

Mr Acquah said their visit was a demonstration of their everlasting affinity to the school, indicating that the school was largely responsible for their success in life.

“This is going to be a lasting memory and something for the children to learn from. They will know that after going through the school, you have to come back to give back to help other generations,” he added.

Mrs Georgina Aglobitse, the Headmistress of the school and Senior Assistant Registrar of UCC expressed gratitude for the gesture, saying it was going to make a great impact on the school.

She said the gadgets would reinforce the school’s hybrid library of books and computers for a 21st-century academic experience, stressing that “the children need these gadgets to make learning easier.”

“When we were hit by COVID-19 and had to stay at home, our school did not stay home because we had this facility and so the children were still taught and given assignments.

“This will come to add to what we have and make it better,” she said.

Touting some achievements of the school, Mrs Aglobitse said they were the best in academics and sports in the region.

“We undertake exchange programmes in English and French with some francophone countries such as la Cote D’Ivoire and Togo, and also engage in competitions like spelling bee, debate, writing and creative arts” she added.

She also noted that the school did a great job of unearthing and grooming talents.

Mr Selete Nyomi, Executive Director of CAF, an organisation that leverages old students to drive development in the Central Region, commended the alumni for their gesture.

He urged all past students of various schools in the Central Region at all levels to return and give back to the region.

“Your schools and their various host communities need your support. We are ready to support you to organise your activities,” he assured.

