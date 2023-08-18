Dr Adutwum interacts with students in Tamale

By Albert Futukpor

Tamale, Aug. 18, GNA – Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister for Education, has interacted with some second cycle students in Tamale, to inspire them to study hard and excel in school to justify the use of tax resources on them.

He urged the students to justify the use of tax resources being invested in them, saying “Let people know that free SHS has come to transform education in Ghana.”

The students were from the Tamale Senior High School (SHS), Tamale Girls SHS, Tamale Islamic Science SHS, Ghana SHS, Dabokpa Technical Institute and Saint Mary’s Vocational Training Institute, among others.

Dr Adutwum, who was in Tamale to launch a new five-year $14.39 million USAID/Ghana Advancing Partnerships for Improved Learning Activity, to support low-cost private schools in the North, narrated how he struggled to be where he was today to inspire them for greater heights.

He said he was a son of parents, who never attended school, but through the challenges, he was able to be where he was today because of education telling the students to “Take advantage of the opportunity given you by the country to excel. Your decision today will determine your future.”

He said, “We introduced free SHS because we care about you. We want you to succeed.”

He advised them to appreciate their teachers, because they were doing a lot for them, urging them to also appreciate what they were getting in school.

Dr Adutwum also visited the Bagabaga Demonstration School in Tamale, where he took class five pupils through brief lessons in mathematics.

Dr Adutwum was accompanied by some Directors from the Ministry of Education, the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, the Northern Regional Director of Education, and some District Directors of Education.

