DFB’s Sasic: women’s football should not just be ‘along for the ride’

Berlin, Aug 9, (dpa/GNA) – German Football Federation (DFB) vice-president Celia Sasic, has called for more professional structures around the women’s national team, in the wake of a first-ever group stage exit at the World Cup.

Former Germany player Sasic, told Die Zeit weekly in an interview made available on Wednesday, that like the men, the women’s team should also have a sports director, the role of the coach needed to be redefined, and more female coaches were needed.

Two-time world champions Germany, went out in the group stage last week at the tournament in Australia and New Zealand, after the men had suffered the same fate at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

Former national team coach Rudi Völler, has been installed as men’s team sports director, and Sasic said “the women should also have a sports director.

“He or she should support the coach, shape the education of new coaches, and be a link to the clubs. We are still lagging behind in women’s football. Women’s football should no longer be simply along for the ride,” Sasic said.

Sasic said a group stage exit was “not enough” for the DFB as the world’s largest single sports federation.

“German football has enormous potential, even more on the men’s side because the infrastructure is weaker in women’s football,” she said.

“This is where we urgently need to start and teach better. I don’t think any women are taking part in this year’s professional coaching course.”

Sasic added that the national team coaches, Hansi Flick for the men and Martina Voss-Tecklenburg for the women, should have a special responsibility.

“For the future, I would like to see a new understanding of the role of senior national team coaches,” Sasic said.

“They should embody something different than star coaches in the clubs. As Germany’s top football coaches, they should be masterminds who look at the big picture and work for the common good.”

GNA

