Chief of Afienya Mataheko raises concern about deplorable road network

By Veronica Makaia

Tema, Aug. 9, GNA – Nene Martey Kpongbablu III, the Chief of Afienya Mataheko, has expressed his frustration over the bad road network in the area and the continuous neglect, which has affected development in the community.

Nene Kpongbablu, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said this had impeded economic activities, resulting in numerous complaints from motorists, who were currently charging exorbitant fares.

He said the deplorable road had contributed to an increasing number of road crashes, adding that pregnant women had to be transported from the community to hospitals either on motorbikes or bicycles.

Nene Kpongbablu said the poor road network was not only aggravating the poverty situation, but also worsening their health status as they did not have access to quality service.

He said the dust from the roads exposed them to health risks like respiratory disease, stressing that during the rainy season, plying the roads was a nightmare for them, and called on the government to assist.

Nene Kpongbablu pleaded with the government and people in authority and non-governmental agencies to come to their aid in terms of development.

He said authorities should come to their aid to bring development to his community so they could have a fair share of the national cake.

He said good roads are one of the major components that bring development to a community, but according to him, the poor state of the road is scaring investors away.

Nene Kpongbablu beseeched the government to construct their roads for them this year to bring development and encourage private investors to come and invest in his community and create employment for the youth.

