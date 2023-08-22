Car washer jailed 17 years for robbery

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, Aug. 22, GNA – The Accra Circuit Court One has sentenced a car washer to 17 years imprisonment in hard labour for robbing a woman of GHC976.00.

Christopher Amolee, 19, who simply admitted robbing Adiza Tinogah of GHC976.00 was sentenced accordingly.

Police Inspector Wisdom Alorwu told the Court presided over by Mrs Afia Owusua Appiah that Hisham Seidu, husband of the victim, complainant, is a farmer as Amolee, the convict and car washer, had no place of abode.

He said on August 9, 2023, at about 1530 hours, the Sakumono Police received a distress call that a thief had stabbed someone and made away with the victim’s handbag containing money and other belongings.

Prosecution said a Police team led by Inspector Frank Sampana, proceeded to the scene and found victim Adiza, the wife of the complainant, lying in a pool of blood.

The Court heard that victim was quickly rushed to the C&J Hospital, Sakumono Estate Junction, by General Sergeant Abrahams Dwamena and as the remaining police officers combed the area before arresting Amolee.

When a search was conducted on him, a pistol with ammunitions together with a lady’s handbag, containing money and other belongings of the victim, was retrieved and kept as exhibits.

He said investigation was extended to victim’s house where blood stains were found all over.

Inspector Alorwu said a butcher’s knife with blood stains was also found lying in the garden of the house and same kept as exhibit. Police said investigations was extended to the C&J Hospital and met the victim in a critical condition about to be transferred to Korle-bu Teaching Hospital for further treatment. Amolee admitted the offence in his caution statement.

The crime scene was preserved and the Police crime scene team was contacted to enhance the scene for investigations, he told the Court.

GNA

