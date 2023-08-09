Cal Bank tops Volta Fair Corporate Fun Games

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, Aug. 09, GNA – The Ho branch of Cal Bank has won the Corporate Fun Games of the 2023 Volta Trade and Investment Fair.

The Bank, which is less than a year old in the Volta Regional Capital, took part in all the games and won against over eight other institutions, taking away two gold, four silver and two bronze medals.

The branch won the trophy for the Manager’s penalty shootouts and came first in games like ‘Oware’ and the dancing chairs, while excelling in the lime and spoon, ‘ludu’ and table tennis games respectively.

The games which were held at the Ho Technical School Park had the Volta Regional Minister, and the Chef De Mission for the 13th African Games in attendance.

The various sports included board games, court events, track and field, and there were traditional meals and music served at the event, which participants from several state and non-state institutions, organisations, and security agencies.

The Bank won the overall trophy amidst jubilation, and Dickson Meteku, the Branch Manager, said it found the games an opportunity for bonding, networking and familiarisation in the regional capital.

He said, “The market is so good in Ho,” adding that the Bank had superior services than our competitors,” and hoped to dominate the space.

This year’s Volta Fair is in collaboration with the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat, and the Bank found the opportunity and was therefore “ready to support the AGI with training and finances.”

Mr Meteku said Cal Bank’s women banking initiative would support would benefit the Region and assured of support for sports development.

“With what we realised from participating in these games, we will seek to lobby for sports sponsorship especially in the lesser-known sports,” the Branch Manager assured.

Mr Ernest Danso, the African Games Chef De Mission said that introducing sports to the Volta Fair was a “wonderful initiative” and hoped it would help develop a far-reaching festival.

The Volta Region was being recognised for its sports attraction and should become an area of focus for stakeholders, he said.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, took part in the table tennis tournament and a penalty shootout for managers, and said the Regional Administration would support the private sector to develop sports opportunities for youth advancement and tourism.

Mr Dela Gadzanku, the Eastern, Volta, and Oti Regional Chairman of the Association of Ghana Industries, which is partnering the Regional Coordinating Council to organise the fair, said talent and sports held potentials for growth of the youth-dominated region, and hoped the sector would be enhanced through the African Games and the AfCFTA.

The Chairman said patronage of the fun games had been impressive and commended the support of all including the sporting fraternity in the Region, for pursuing the initiative.

Mr Gadzanku said stakeholders realised the need for modern sports facilities, and that the fair should help attract investors to the Region, hence the planning committee had agreed to institutionalise the games as part of the event.

The 2023 Volta Fair is scheduled for the month of November and hundreds of local and foreign businesses as well as investors are expected to participate.

GNA

