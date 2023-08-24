CACI commemorate its Prophetic convention

By Priscilla Nimako

Accra, Aug. 24, GNA – The Christ Apostolic Church International (CACI) has commemorated its prophetic convention at the University of Ghana-Legon,

on the theme: “Led by the Pillar of Fire.”

The convention, which was held every two years with the southern sector churches in Accra, Cape Coast, Western Region, and Eastern Region,

In an observation by the Ghana News Agency, the Apostle Stephen K. Amoani, former CACI Chairman, said there cannot be the leading of God’s pillar of fire and divine visitation apart from revitalising the ministry of the Holy Spirit.

The Apostle said the Holy Spirit was a vital element in the relations with God, not only as a member of the godhead but as the performer of the divine operations that shaped the relations.

“It is time for believers in general and our church in particular to realise that we are powerless without the Holy Spirit,” he said.

Apostle Amoani said the spirit of God brings transformation, not the pastor; they should teach the Holy Spirit to bring deliverance to believers, not always warfare prayers.

He noted that they should accept the fact that God withheld his leading from those who grief and quench the ministry of the Holy Spirit.

