Bulgaria: Ministry of Education and Science’s Digital Backpack Platform Is Ready

Sofia, Aug. 13 (BTA/GNA) – Minister of Education and Science Galin Tzokov spoke in a bTV interview about the Ministry’s Digital Backpack platform, a free-access website where educational content is structured for all school classes. When asked when the weight of school backpacks will be reduced, the Minister said that the platform is ready.

With the Digital Backpack, the Ministry aims to help solve the challenges of online education, as well as those of in-person or hybrid forms of education, the website explains.

The platform offers online lessons, the ability to set tasks for homework and independent work. It also serves as an information portal for parents, allowing them to monitor their children’s learning progress and keep track of their grades, absences, notes and homework assignments, as well as all learning materials.

The Minister recalled in the conversation that there is now an opportunity for students who were unable to take exams after the seventh grade for health reasons, to do so on an additional date.

