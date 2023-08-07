BIRIM SOUTH Indigene Supports District to organise mock exams for 2023 BECE Candidates

Accra, Aug. 7, GNA-An indigene of Birim South District, Mr. Kwasi Kwaning Bosompem, has sponsored the District Education Directorate to organize mock examination for about 700 pupils to test their preparedness ahead of the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) scheduled to take place in August.

According to the educational philanthropist, the sponsorship would cover the entire costs of printing exams papers, meals, stipend for accredited Ghana Education Service (G.E.S) invigilators as well as examiners who will be marking the scripts of close to 700 pupils drawn from 31 Junior High Schools in the District.

Presenting the sponsorship package to the Birim South District Director of Education, Mr. Bosompem indicated that the district has contributed immensely towards developing the human resource base of the country, adding that a lot of distinguished personalities who occupy key positions in the country schooled in the district and called on all to support the development of the area.

Mr. Bosompem, who has unparalleled passion for education further hinted that the world, is evolving at a faster pace, coming with it a myriad of challenges affecting professional and individual lives and the way informed and rational decisions are made.

He was of the view that a well-educated human resource would come to terms with such challenges, deal with them and create a better society.

He promised that he would personally make available award packages for candidates who will perform better in the 2023 BECE exams to encourage other pupils take their studies seriously and also motivate them to even do better.

The District Director of Education of Birim South, Mr. Henry Sintim who received the sponsorship on behalf of the pupils and staff expressed appreciation for his kind gesture and added that the sponsorship would be used for the intended purposes. He also assured of his team’s support to complement the gesture shown by the Controller boss.

“We have already had one successful mock examination at the Akim Swedru Senior High School under your auspices and we have noticed the areas which require further support from our teachers. We assure you that we are seriously going to work on them to prepare the pupils adequately to come out with flying colours in the exams”, he assured.

He was also thankful to the Management and Staff of Akim Swedru Senior High School for availing their campus to enable them organize a successful mock examination and urged them to sustain the long lasting relationship for future collaborations and engagements.

GNA

