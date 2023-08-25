Awudome Senior High School launches 60th anniversary celebration

By Harriet Boateng Sarpong

Accra, Aug. 25, GNA – Awudome Senior High School (AWUSCO), a government-aided second-cycle institution in Tsito, Ho West District, Volta Region, launched its 60th-anniversary celebrations on Thursday.

The anniversary will be marked with a grand durbar on the school grounds in November 2023.

The colourful event that saw the unveiling of the anniversary logo brought together hundreds of alumni and other stakeholders to lend their support for the week-long celebration.

The anniversary theme is “Sixty Years of Quality Education, Benefits, and Relevance in Contemporary Times.”

In a keynote address, Reverend Professor Ivy Drafor-Amenyah emphasized that students must be equipped with skills relevant to future work.

“There are certain skills that are needed, first, we need cognitive skills, business thinking and problem-solving skills that make the student or anybody in the job market adaptable to various situations of life.

“The second one is the digital trustee, including STEM and Self-Monitoring, Analysis, and Reporting Technology,” she said.

Prof. Drafor-Amenyah stated that, in addition to pursuing students’ academic results, consideration should be given to learning settings and facilities.

“Let us look at learning approaches, since we have different learning approaches and styles so that we do not adopt just one style of teaching such that we can embrace all children. We do not want to lose any of them because everybody has the capacity to improve.

“Strengthening secondary education to achieve high cognitive and social behavioral skills is fundamental to achieving economic development, to maintaining our culture as a nation, to maintaining high moral values and upholding them,” she noted.

According to Professor Drafor-Amenyah, scholarship programs should be open to everybody rather than just the affluent few.

“Government scholarships should not be limited to those ‘who knows somebody, who knows somebody…'”

Dr. Evans Dzikum, the school’s Board Chairman, said the launch was to mobilize resources for the main celebration of the 60th anniversary and to finance the completion of the school’s clinic as an anniversary project.

He stated that the school has produced remarkable leaders who are flourishing in many fields of endeavour and asked such people to pay their fair share to the institution’s progress.

Courage Meteku, Headmaster of the school acknowledged the support of old students and stakeholders towards the development of the school.

