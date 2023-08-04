Assembly Member appeals for upgrading of Health facility

By Philip Tengzu

Loggu, (UW/R), Aug. 04, GNA – Mr Mohammed Issah, the Assembly Member for the Loggu Electoral Area in the Wa East District, has appealed for the upgrading of its health centre into a Polyclinic, to improve the delivery of quality healthcare services.

He said the health centre currently served many communities in the area including those in the Wa West District and Municipality, which caused congestion at the facility.

Mr Issah, who made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during a visit to the community, observed that the facility did not have enough space to serve the large number of patients it had to attend to on daily basis.

“What is worrying us is that there is pressure on the Loggu Health Centre and it is supposed to be upgraded to a polyclinic.

I interacted with the Officer In-Charge of the Clinic, and he also recommended that if the facility is upgraded to a polyclinic, it would be very helpful to the people,” he explained.

The Assembly Member said the community had taken the initiative to build a children’s ward at the facility and was currently putting up another ward for adults to ease the congestion at these wards for detention and intensive treatment of patients.

He, therefore, appealed for support from benevolent individuals, groups, and organisations to enable the community to complete the project on time to improve access to quality healthcare services by the people.

Mr Issah also commented on the deplorable state of the road network in his electoral area, saying it did not only affect social and economic activities, but also impeded timely access to health care services.

He indicated that pregnant women were the worst affected by the poor state of the roads as those in labour, sometimes delivered in tricycles or had stillbirths while trying to access skilled delivery services at the Loggu Health Centre, due to the bumpy nature of the roads.

“Sometimes, when they carry a pregnant woman in a tricycle, they go through ordeals on the way before reaching the health facility, which sometimes have effects on the woman and even the unborn baby.

He narrated an encounter where a former assembly member who carried a pregnant woman on a motorbike from Baalayiri to the Loggu Health Centre had to face a delivery of the baby before they could get to the health facility, due to the bad roads.

He appealed to the Wa East District Assembly and the Member of Parliament for the area, to facilitate the rehabilitation of the roads in the electoral area to reduce the plight of the people in accessing timely healthcare services, as well as to improve the social and economic activities of the people.

