Ghana needs well structured tourism management body- Dean of MMDCE’s  

By Victoria Agyemang

Cape Coast, Aug. 31, GNA – Ghana needs to receive full revenues on its tourism potentials from tourist to improve the economy and spur development.

The country should initiate a well structured tourism package to manage tourists’ movement to boost and improve the tourism sector to benefit the country at the end.

Reverend Ransford Nyarkoh, the Central Regional Dean of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) said this at the MMDA’s business forum organized by TIAST Group, the lead sponsors of the Central Expo’23.

The business forum forms part of the weeklong Central Investment, Tourism and Trade expo spearhead by the Regional Coordinating Council.

It is being held on the theme: “Sustaining Business Opportunities through Networking and Investment for Economic Growth” and aimed at showcasing the tapped and untapped trade and tourism potentials in the Region to attract investors.

Rev. Nyarkoh noted that the tourism sectors needed to intentionally draw a tourism route and package it for tourists to meet international standard to attract more tourists for income.

Though there are untapped tourism potentials in Central Region, the existing ones have not been well harnessed and were not accruing the expected revenue due for development.

Hence, the need to ensure well planned tourism package for tourists with a proper guest information desk to guide, introduce and recommend tourist sites to tourists for visitation and exploring.

The Dean urged the government to implement measures and policies to improve the tourism sector to enable it to derive the maximum benefits as it untapped all the sectors’ potentials in the country.

On improving tourism, Madam Regina Abakah, a trader called for best food safety practices to safeguard the health of tourists and urged Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and the Assemblies to focus on that aspect.

She stated that best environmental practices around tourist sites would also send good signals to the international community to encourage them to visit the country for site seeing to accrue the needed revenue for the country.

Mr Kwame Gyasi, Regional Tourism Director of GTA assured that the Authority was working tirelessly to improve on its activities to make tourism attractive for it to boom and make the desired impact.

He urged all stakeholders to get on board and contribute their quota to develope the full potentials of the sector.

