Anlo-Afiadenyigba Health Centre appeals for support

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Anlo-Afiadenyigba (VR), Aug. 23, GNA – Authorities at the Anlo-Afiadenyigba Health Centre in the Keta Municipality of the Volta region has appealed for support to boost the working conditions of staff.

The Center, according to the health officials, included laptop computers for data management, Television set at the Out Patients Department (OPD), Hospital beds and bedsheets, trolleys, fridges, delivery bed, and others.

Miss Juliet Ama Anaglo, the Principal Physician Assistant at the Centre, in an engagement with Ghana News Agency, said the health centre had several challenges which must be addressed urgently.

She said the facility also lacked BP apparatus, office tables and chairs, maternity unit, record unit, shelves skills, as well as renovation works on the facility.

Miss Anaglo, who is also the caretaker at the health centre, stated that they had no urinal and toilet facilities for the patient.

“The dusty nature of the road anytime vehicles move, makes it uncomfortable for us since we are closer to the road,” she added.

She also expressed worry about how some staff were transferred to other health facilities without any replacement.

Miss Anaglo, however, expressed appreciation to Mr Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpe, the Member of Parliament for the area, Mr Emmanuel Gemega, the Municipal Chief Executive, and Mr Gilbert Kwabla Keklie, the Assembly Member and other philanthropists for their continuous support.

“We are still calling on government and other individuals to come to our aid.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

