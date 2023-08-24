Akatsi South: Audit Service to embark on head-Count exercise for GES staff

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (V/R), Aug. 24, GNA – The Ghana Audit Service will from Monday, September 4 to 8, 2023, embark on a head-count exercise for all Ghana Education Service (GES) staff within the Akatsi South Municipality.

The move is a general headcount to enable the Audit Service to do auditing for payroll, which is aimed at clearing some unknown staff, who cannot be accounted for.

In a statement signed by Mr Emmanuel Edziah, a Principal Auditor, a request was made for all staff including teachers and head teachers to avail themselves for the important exercise.

The statement also requested staff to provide documents such as, their first appointment letters, Ghana Card, payslip, biometric birth certificate, and others during the exercise.

The Ghana Audit Service and the Controller and Accountant Generals Department (CAGD) have started a nationwide payroll and personal validation exercise.

The exercise, which is targeted at all payroll beneficiaries, would clean the bloated system.

GNA

