AGI takes over Volta Fair organisation

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, Aug. 18, GNA – The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) has won the right to organise the sixth Volta Trade and Investment Fair, the ‘2023 Volta Fair.’

The Fair had been an initiative of the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) and had in recent times enjoyed the strong backing of the AGI as prime partner, but this year’s event would be borne mainly by the powerful industrial Association.

Mr. Dela Gadzanku, Chairman of the AGI in the Eastern, Volta and Oti Regions, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency commended the Regional Minister and the Coordinating Council for entrusting the fair to the Association, and said it showed “visionary leadership” and recognition of the private sector.

He said successes of the fair testified to the exceptional collaboration among the various partners, adding it had become “a well-established multi sectorial trade and investment platform for the Region showcasing the economic and cultural wealth of participating countries.”

The Regional Chairman assured that side events would be exciting as the organisers worked to offer several seminars and business forums, including an AfCFTA innovation contest and a roundtable meeting on the automative industry.

He said also that tours around the Region, a regular feature themed “Visit Volta,” would be amplified.

Mr. Gadzanku emphasised the organisers had the “strong belief” that participants would find fulfilment in the creation of new opportunities.

Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, spoke of the government’s recognition of the private sector within the nation’s economic transformation, and was sure the AGI’s leadership of the fair would sustain its essence.

“The vision is to make Volta a production and exporting hub with the private sector at the center… and I am very optimistic the fair will help foster the needed synergy between the Coordinating Council and businesses in the Region… It is another opportunity to showcase the pride in the strong potentials in the Region,” the Regional Minister stated.

Dr. Letsa noted how indigenous companies from Togo, Kenya, Nigeria and India would be participating in the fair, and said conferences, incubator platforms, and other programmes should serve opportunities to businesses and entrepreneurs.

He used the occasion to give the assurance that that the RCC would ensure the required safety and security for the event.

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) found a faithful ally in the AGI and is supporting the trade event to help serve international opportunities to local businesses in the lake region.

Dr. Fareed Kwesi Arthur, National Coordinator of the Ghana National AfCFTA Coordination Office, said such events showcased the ideals and relevance of the continental free trade, and gave the assurance that the Office would work “very closely” with stakeholders to make the fair better.

Other partners of the 2023 Volta Fair include the Ghana Exim Bank, the Republic of Kenya, and the Kenyan Export Promotion and Branding Agency.

Mr. Eliphas Barine, the Kenya High Commissioner to Ghana, who was guest of honour at the launch, noted efforts by African countries to accelerate the realisation of the AfCFTA, and said the initiative to centre the fair around a theme the Continent was currently focused on, was commendable.

He said tourism held enormous value to the Continent, and therefore organisers should seek to improve upon the previous event to enhance its benefits.

The Ghana Tourism Authority, the Ghana Investment Promotion Center, the Ghana Free Zones Authority and the SDGs Advisory Unit of the Office of the President, were also partnering the fair, set to come off at the Ho Sports Stadium from November 26 to December 10.

It would be held under the theme: “Leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area for Local Economic Development,” and more than 400 exhibitors and 4000 visitors are expected.

