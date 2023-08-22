Adankwaman SHS appeals for storey building 

By Samuel Ackon

Assin Darmang (C/R), Aug.22, GNA- The chiefs and management of Adankwaman Senior High School (ADANSEC) have appealed to the Get-Fund, stakeholders and Old Students to aid the school with storey building dormitories to ease congestion and allow the students to study in a congenial atmosphere.

The appeal was made during the 40th anniversary celebration of the school on the theme: “Developing ADANSEC; the Role of Stakeholders.”

Nana Baffour Adjei X, Headmaster of Adansec, noted that the absence of a dormitory in the school had compelled the school authorities to convert some classrooms and offices into dormitories for both boys and girls.

With boarding facilities in place, the headmaster said, there would be the opportunity for the school to absorb more students to enjoy the Free SHS Policy by the government.

He observed that more classrooms would be vacant to accommodate more students for effective teaching and learning for enhanced academic standards.

The headmaster said some challenges confronting the school included lack of portable water, science laboratory, a dinning and an assembly hall.

One issue the school was battling with is the large undeveloped land which was posing a threat to students, teachers and other staff as encroachers, and intruders were taking over and called for more infrastructure to secure the school land.

Rev. John Ntim Fordjor, Deputy Minister of Education, promised that new dormitories would soon be built to address the problem.

He said a brand-new school bus, beds and mattresses were donated to the school some months ago to support its operations.

He advised the students to be determined and focus on whatever they found doing and allow themselves to be transformed.

Rev. Fordjor who is also the Member of Parliament for Assin South Constituency urged management of the school to continue with their good works as they trained the youth to become honest and disciplined citizens.

The Adankwaman Senior High School was established in 1983 as a community day school to serve 10 communities in the Area.

GNA

