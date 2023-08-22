Abeiku Santana makes shortlist for Top 10 Tourism Influencers in Africa 

By Simon Asare

Accra, Aug. 22, GNA – Mr. Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana, popularly known as Abeiku Santana, has been named among the top 10 hospitality and tourism influencers on the African continent.



The astute radio personality who is nicknamed “Mr. Tourism on Air” has received numerous accolades in the tourism industry for his contribution to the growth of local tourism.



Abeiku Santana, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Kaya Tours, one of the topmost hospitality brands in Africa, has been at the forefront of reigniting and optimising Ghana’s tourism potential with laudable media sensitization drives.



In the year 2020, Abeiku Santana was adjudged the Tourism Oriented Media Personality at the National Tourism Awards after his exploits in tourism marketing and promotion, using his platform to promote Ghana’s tourism.



Abeiku Santana, who has two Master’s Degrees in Tourism Management and Marketing Strategy, has over the years developed multifaceted tourism related strategies to help boost growth in the tourism sector.



Some of his initiatives, like the “Taxi Driver Tourism,” project have been lauded by stakeholders in the tourism industry, making him a landmark achievement after being named in the list of the top 10 tourism personalities in Africa.



With over two years spent in the Ghanaian tourism sector, Abeiku Santana has participated in many tourism adventures around the world as well as in his home country, Ghana, where he hosts thousands of tourists every year.



Abeiku Santana was among the few tourism personalities around the world to be invited to the 2022 International Summer Week festival in Sardinia and recently took part in the Kriol Jazz Festival.



He also gained a special recognition award as the Exclusive Man of the Year for his exploits in tourism marketing and promotion, using his platform to promote Ghana’s tourism.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

