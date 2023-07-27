World Vision Ghana constructs CHPS compound for Tarikpaa Community

By Solomon Gumah

Tarikpaa (N/R), July 27, GNA – World Vision Ghana, an international non-governmental organisation (NGO), has constructed a Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound for residents of Tarikpaa in the Savelugu Municipality of the Northern Region to ensure improved access to health care.

The facility, started by the community and completed by World Vision Ghana, would also benefit neighbouring communities such as Dingoni, Nakpanzoo, Ying, Bunglung, Duko, Tampion, and Guno.

It has a midwife station, an out-patient department, pharmacy, dispensary, and consultation room among others.

Miss Laura Cristina DelValle, the National Director of World Vision Ghana, during the opening of the facility, said it was to help bring health services closer to residents, especially the most vulnerable.

She said it formed part of activities to commemorate the 24 years of World Vision Ghana’s interventions in the area as well as to end the Savelugu Area Programme of the organisation.

Hajia Ayishetu Seidu, the Savelugu Municipal Chief Executive, commended World Vision Ghana for complementing government’s efforts at bringing development to the people of the area.

Mr Mark Ayaaba Abugri, the Municipal Director of Health, said the CHPS compound would help improve clinical care services, especially ante-natal care, among the most vulnerable in the communities and called for the provision of accommodation for the staff.

Naa Professor Yakubu Natogmah, the Paramount Chief of Zugu Traditional Area, commended World Vision Ghana for the support, saying; “Your legacy in the provision of health services in this area cannot be underestimated.”

GNA

