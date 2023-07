World Class Kidney Transplant Centre On Track – First Sky Group Boss 

Accra, July 21, GNA – Executive Chairman of the First Sky Group, Eric Seddy Kutortse, has reiterated his company’s commitment to fully funding the establishment of a world class kidney transplant centre as a long term solution to addressing the challenges associated with the treatment of kidney dysfunction in the country.

Mr. Kutortse announced that currently a joint working committee whose membership comprised staff of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and First Sky Group tasked to ensure the realisation of the project was in place.

The committee is in the process of submitting a budget for approval for the establishment of the centre and training programme for the team of local professionals who would man the facility. This is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

These updates on the establishment of the Kidney Transplant Centre were disclosed during a media briefing session to announce the successful kidney transplant procedure for two patients on July 4 and July 5, 2023 by a team of Ghanaian health experts at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital led by Prof. Matthew Kyei. The successful kidney transplant operations involved two recipient males and two donor females, all fully funded by First Sky Group.

Mr. Kutortse said the establishment and operationalisation of a modern Kidney Transplant Centre in Ghana, the first of its kind in West Africa, to serve patients within the country and the sub-region who otherwise would have been flown to India, South Africa or elsewhere for medical attention would open access to affordable quality kidney dysfunction care while saving the economy millions of hard foreign currencies.

In 2016, the First Sky Group decided to support the Renal Dialysis Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra by paying off all the medical bills of all patients at the facility and instituted free dialysis for patients who frequent the Unit and could not afford to pay for treatment.

“Many beneficiaries would have either lost their lives or would have been incapacitated by challenges with their kidney dysfunction. Since the inception of the programme to date, the First Sky Group has spent over Thirty Million Ghana Cedis (GH¢30,000,000.00) on the Free Dialysis Project’ Mr. Kutortse noted.

Mr. Kutortse said the company remained committed to funding continuous free care and treatment to patients at the Renal Dialysis Unit at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) as well as free kidney transplants to those unable to afford the procedure once they met the KBTH criteria.

The Chief Executive of KBTH, Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah indicated that to ensure best practices and standards were adhered to, the hospital had in place an ethics committee made up of surgeons, lawyers and other professionals, who certified that all necessary compliance protocols were strictly respected as a quality assurance mechanism to protect the hospital from any legal and ethical challenges in kidney transplantation procedures which would be fully managed and performed by local experts.

Dr. Ampomah emphasised following the successful procedures, the hospital was working assiduously in consultation with stakeholders to institute a legal regime for organ harvesting and donation to save lives.

Lead transplant experts, Prof. Matthew Kyei, Prof. James. E. Mensah and Prof. Vincent Boima took turns at the media briefing to share insights and updates on developments in kidney transplantation procedures and progress notes on the patients who were said to be extremely well after the surgeries.

They further intimated that the hospital planned to carry out another batch of kidney transplant operations in August 2023 involving three patients.

The Ghana Kidney Association in 2022 had presented a plaque and award to Mr. Kutortse in recognition of his partnership with the Renal Dialysis Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital with a citation which read “through your support many individuals, families and communities have been positively impacted and the Ghana Kidney Association is grateful for your immense contribution to the care of persons with kidney disease in Ghana.”

Earlier in 2022 at the 19th Annual Thanksgiving service of the First Sky Group, Mr. Kutortse had made a passionate appeal to Government to consider making at least two sessions of dialysis treatment cost, a part of the medical services covered by the National Health Insurance Scheme.

