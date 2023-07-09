Wa youth pledges to maintain peace and order

By Bajin D. Pobia

Wa, July 09, GNA – The youth in the Wa Municipality has pledged support to maintain peace, law and order, as well as preventing and containing violent extremism in the area.

“We pledge to undertake some measures to enable us maintain peace, law and order and stay away from being part of any form of violent extremist groups,” the youth said.

In a communique issued and signed by its chairman, Mr Abdul-Razak Ahmed Abdulai after an engagement on, “Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism,” the youth gave the assurance that they would avoid indulging in any political violence.

The youth said they would encourage the formation of community neighbourhood watch dog committees to monitor and report suspicious characters to the security agencies for prompt action.

“We will also embrace diverse areas of religion, politics, ethnicity and gender; stand against any form of discrimination against the marginalised groups such as women, people living disabilities, the aged and the sick,” the communique added.

According to them, they would also serve as peer group educators to fight violent extremism in the communities and adopt attitudinal change in any activity, which was inimical to peace and development of the municipality.

The youth commended the National Security for the slogan “See something, say something” and the toll-free call number 999 provided to enable the public to report suspicious characters to the security agencies.

“We will paste posters given to us by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) at vantage places to raise awareness among the people,” the communique said.

The Wa Municipal Office of the NCCE organised the engagement with funds from The European Union.

