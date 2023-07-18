Vice President Bawumia cuts sod for 100-bed Ejura Hospital in Ashanti Region

Accra, July 18, GNA – Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has performed the ground-breaking ceremony for construction works to begin on a 100-bed Ejura Sekyeredumase District Hospital in the Ashanti Region.

The hospital, being constructed under the Government’s flagship Agenda 111 Project, will have the state-of-the-art equipment such as X-Rays, Medical Gases, Haematology Analyzer, Chemistry Analyzer, CT Scanner, MRI, Ultrasound, Fluoroscopy, Mammography, and a Microbiology Analyzer.

It will also have accommodation facilities for some staff and is expected to be completed within 18 months at the cost of US$16 million.

At the sod-cutting ceremony in Ejura on Tuesday, Vice President Bawumia reiterated the Government’s commitment to ensure the welfare of all Ghanaians, hence the decision to construct 111 district hospitals of varied usage.

He said the Agenda 111 Project was the biggest investment in the country’s health infrastructure history since independence.

“We want to ensure that every district in Ghana has a hospital. We have six new regions, so we are also building six new regional hospitals, as well as upgrading the Efia Nkwanta Hospital in the Western Region,” the Vice- President said.

There are plans to construct two new Psychiatric Hospitals in Kumasi and Tamale, respectively.

The Government, Dr Bawumia noted had also undertaken several initiatives to increase access and improve healthcare delivery, including the provision of ambulance services nationwide under the One-Constituency, One- Ambulance programme, networking of hospitals to facilitate access to medical case histories; introduction of the drone medical delivery system; and the E-Pharmacy regime.

“We will continually explore ways to improve our healthcare delivery approaches and systems,” Dr Bawumia pledged adding, “a healthy nation is a wealthy nation”.

The Chief of Ejura, Barima Osei Hwedie II, expressed gratitude to the Government for the quantum of projects being undertaken in Ejura and its surrounding communities in the past six and a half years.

He thus urged citizens to support national development projects.

GNA

