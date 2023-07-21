US share with Ghana, best practices in nuclear technologies  

Accra, July 21, GNA-The United States of America’s Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has assured Ghana of it continues commitment towards sharing best practices on regulation and promotion of safe, secure, and peaceful use of nuclear technologies.

Part of the NRC’s support and cooperation will be in the area of information systems, equipment, and technical sharing to aid Ghana’s journey towards building her first nuclear power plants, that will serve as the country’s energy baseload.

Mr Christopher T. Hanson, the Chair of the NRC, said this at separate fora as part of a working visit to partners including the NRA and University of Ghana Medical Center

He said that exploring the peaceful and safe use of nuclear technologies required a strong technically competent and independent regulatory framework to promote the safe, secure, and peaceful use of nuclear technologies.

Since 2016, the NRC, Mr Hanson said had collaborated with NRA and was impressed with progress made over the years of becoming that technical independent body Ghana needed.

Sharing some of the lessons learnt by the NRC, the Chairman said issues of licensing, inspection processes and emergency of new technologies were important consideration to operating nuclear plant.

“We have been working in that space since the 1960s and these are really very critical and we have been sharing some of the lessons with our Ghanaian counterpart and we will continue to offer that support,” he said.

On the issue of public trust, Mr Hanson said the NRC operated an open-door policy where regulations, policies, commission meeting decisions were available to the public.

“We are very transparent with our operations. The public is invited to our meetings, and our representatives participate in public meetings, so most trust us. However, highly sensitive information is kept from them,” he said.

Dr Nii Kwashie Allotey, the Director General of the NRA,who welcomed Mr Hanson, and his team said the NRA and NRC’s partnership begun in 2016 and had since worked together and shared technical information.

He said the two had collaborated undertaken projects including international nuclear safeguard engagement programme, sitting application review workshop, and inspector qualification training.

Dr Allotey noted that aside from virtual trainings the NRC offered four of NRA staff to undertake hand-on-training in the US.

GNA

