Memory and Posters Exhibition for 80th Anniversary of Rescue of Bulgarian Jews Coming to Sofia

Sofia, July 21 (BTA/GNA) – An exhibition titled “Memory and Posters” on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the rescue of Bulgarian Jews will be unveiled here on July 21, the State Institute of Culture with the Foreign Minister said Thursday. The posters will be placed on the fence of the National Academy of Art, behind the Monument to the Rescue of Bulgarian Jews.

The exhibition is inspired by the message of humanism and opposing antisemitism that the story of the Bulgarian Jews’ rescue carries. Included are posters by Anna Simeonova, Ivan Kashlakov, Kiril Zlatkov, Lyuba Tomova, Margarita Doncheva, Maya Staykova, Mila Lozanova, Nenko Atanasov, Peter Chuchuligov, Radoslava Boor, and Strahil Dimitrov. The exhibition is with the participation of Hungarian author Peter Pocs.

The exhibition has already been presented in Plovdiv, Burgas, Sliven, and Samokov.

The project for a collection of posters is implemented by the State Institute for Culture jointly with the International Triennial of Stage Poster within the project “Strategic Cooperation between Bulgaria and Norway in Support of Bulgaria’s International Commitment to Combating Antisemitism and Preserving Jewish Heritage”.

BTA/GNA

