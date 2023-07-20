Two in court for allegedly defrauding pastor

By Joyce Danso

Accra, July 20, GNA – Two persons who allegedly swindled a pastor of GHC35,000 under the pretext of selling two parcels of land to him, but failed have appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Obed Armah, a mechanic and Richard Wornyoh, a contractor, allegedly collected the money in 2018.

Armah and Wornyoh have been charged with conspiracy and defrauding by false pretences.

The court presided over by Mr Isaac Addo admitted the accused persons to bail in the sum of GHC50,000 with two sureties each.

The prosecution, led by Inspector Daniel Ofori-Appiah, said Emmanuel Odoi, the complainant, was a pastor residing at La while the two accused persons resided at Gbawe.

It said in August 2008, the complainant wanted a plot of land to buy and discussed it was his wife.

The prosecution said the complainant’s wife introduced him to the accused persons at Gbawe.

Thereafter, the complainant contacted Armah and he took him to Wornyoh who claimed to be the owner of the land.

The prosecution said the accused persons took the complainant to Gbawe Zero house area and showed him two plots of land at GHC15,000 per plot and the paid GHC30,000 for two plots.

It said the complainant gave Armah an additional GHC5,000 to buy building materials to put up a single room on the land for him.

The prosecution said Armah after collecting the money failed to buy the materials.

It said the complainant later found out that the land belonged to a different person and not the accused persons.

The prosecution said the complainant demanded for his money, but the accused persons failed to refund it.

It said the complainant had pursued the accused persons for 10 years to no avail.

According to the prosecution, the complainant in m 2018, reported the matter to the Police at La and the accused persons were arrested.

It said the accused persons promised to refund the money after they were granted police enquiry bail, but failed.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

