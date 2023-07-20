Adopt Alternative Dispute Resolution Mechanism to settle disputes in communities

By Bajin D. Pobia

Nandom, (UWR), July 20, GNA – Reverend Father Dr Stephen A. Koya, the Chairman of the Interparty Dialogue Committee of the Nandom Municipality, has encouraged the youth to use the Alternative Dispute Resolution Mechanism (ADRM) in the communities to promote peaceful co-existence.

He said besides the legal or formal courts systems, other ADRM using dialoguing, mediation, negotiation, and networking among others, as suitable means of settling disputes amicably without taking to arms was recommended to the youth.

He explained that towards building a sound and sustained sense of nationalism or patriotism, all means of conflict transformation as in ADRM, the legal operations and for Preventing Conflict and Violent Extremism (PCVE), must be brought on board.

Other significant parameters and conditionality must also be brought into focus and interplay, he said.

Rev. Father Koya, who is also a Regional Development Planner, made the statement during an engagement with the youth from the Nandom Municipality on “Peace Building Mechanisms and National Cohesion,” organised by the Nandom Municipal Office of the National Commission for Civic Education.

He said conflict transformation and peace building were complementary for sustained peace management in any environment towards its integral development.

He said preventing and containing violent extremism stemmed from integrated and circumspect peace building mechanisms and guaranteed national integration or social cohesion.

“Peace cannot merely be the absence of war but concerted and coordinated processes of creating a conducive and sustained environment of tranquility or quiet safety, sanity, sanctity, and security for development.

All interventions must be geared towards reduction, alleviation, eradication of poverty, disease, social inclusion, conflict disintegration, gender parity, and equality,” he added.

Reverend Father Koya said the drive towards social cohesion must come through programmes such as job creation at the grassroots levels, institutionalisation of discipline, accountability, and transparency in steward leadership.

DCOP Seth Sasu, the Nandom Municipal Commander of Police, urged the youth to be critical thinkers and avoid giving so much reverence to religious and political leaders, because they could mislead them to take some actions that could be detrimental.

He urged them to develop interest in identifying early warning signs, mount active community surveillance, have the spirit of patriotism of civic responsibility, and a sense of national belonging.

Madam Esther Suglo, the Nandom Municipal Director of NCCE, said the NCCE’s engagements on: “Preventing and containing violent extremism” would improve the knowledge and attitude of the youth on the culture tolerance and non-violence to become ambassadors for peace in the communities.

