Two granted GH₵200,000.00 bail each over alleged land guard activities

Emelia Nkrumah/Jennifer Tetteh

Accra, July 27, GNA – An Accra Circuit Court has granted GHc200,000.00 bail each to two people accused of acting as land guards on Rana Motors’ property.

Ibrahim Abdul Yusif, a 29-year-old security guard, and Mohammed Fuseini, a 27-year-old painter, are being held jointly for criminal conspiracy and prohibiting the activities of land guards.

They both entered not guilty pleas to the allegations brought against them.

Counsel for the accused pleaded for bail because they had a fixed place of abode at the Manet Police Station.

“The accused persons have been in custody for almost a week and have people of substance to stand as sureties,” the accused persons’ counsel stated.

The prosecution did not object to the bail application, but instead asked the Court for terms that would compel Yusif and Fuseini to appear in court to stand trial.

The Court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah granted Yusif and Fuseini GH200,000.00 bail each with three sureties.

It stipulated that two of the sureties be justified by removable property.

The Court further ordered the prosecution to file and serve all disclosures and witness testimonies by the next postponed date.

The case has been adjourned to August 24, 2023.

The prosecutor, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Evans Kesse, told the Court that on July 19, 2023, at about 1545 hours, the Police information rooms received a distress call detailing that a gang of land guards armed with pump action guns had besieged a parcel of land belonging to Rana Motors opposite the Regimanuel Grey Estate on the Spintex road, firing indiscriminately.

A police squad was dispatched to the area, and the accused members of the gang were apprehended, while the rest managed to flee.

It was stated that four spent cartridges were recovered from the site and kept.

According to the prosecution, the victims, Williams Tetteh, Mohammed Ahmed, and Mohammed Tetteh, who sustained injuries including gunshot wounds, were on the land when a gang of about 15 land guards armed with pump action guns in a vehicle and some on motorbikes pounced on them and beat them before firing their guns.

It said the victims were issued with medical forms to seek treatment.

The prosecution said an official report was lodged and the accused were held.

It said Yusif and Fuseini in their caution statement, mentioned one Mallam, also known as commander, as the ringleader of the land guards.

The prosecution stated that investigations to apprehend the remaining suspects were ongoing.

