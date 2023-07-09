TOR-Kpone industrial road reshaped 

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, July 9, GNA – The 7.2-kilometre trunk road connecting Tema to Kpone has seen some reshaping following an agreement between Mr Kwesi Amoako Atta, the Minister of Roads and Highways, and the Ghana Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union over the state of the road.

The road, which hitherto had developed ponds filled with rainwater on some portions, rough surfaces, and was generally difficult to ply, now has all the holes filled and smoothened for easy movement of vehicles, especially tanker drivers, who load fuel and gas from the many petroleum companies located in the heavy industry area.

During a follow-up tour by the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Team, it was observed that the road was very dusty, as every vehicle that passes leaves behind a cloud of dust, making visibility very poor on the road.

Vehicles plying the road therefore must roll their windows up, with some having to drive with their headlights and hazard lights on to avoid crashing into incoming vehicles.

The Minister met with the drivers some days after they embarked on a nationwide sit-down to back their demands for the road to be fixed, as according to them, apart from giving them additional maintenance costs, it could also lead to a disaster should a tanker topple over in its quest to swerve a pothole.

He indicated that the government had not abandoned the road since it was awarded some two years ago, acknowledging, however, that the progress of work had been slow, hence the inconvenience to road users.

He also said an ad hoc committee was to be constituted with representatives from stakeholders, including the various tanker drivers’ unions, to serve as an oversight team to monitor and ensure the work was done according to the agreed proposal.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

