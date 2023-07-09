Thousands at protests against violence in Serbia 

Belgrade, Jul. 9, (dpa/GNA) - Thousands of people demonstrated on Saturday evening in Belgrade and other Serbian cities against violence in the Balkan country.

It was the 10th protest in a row after 18 people were killed in two rampages in May.

Participants in the Belgrade rally gathered in front of the parliament in the centre of the capital. They marched to the Belgrade police command centre 1.5 kilometres away, media reports said.

Participants in the rallies demanded the resignation of President Aleksandar Vučić and officials in charge of the security apparatus.

They accused Vučić and the tabloid media he controls of creating a climate of hatred and violence.

By marching to the Belgrade police headquarters, they were expressing solidarity with police officers who had been involved in the discovery of a drug plantation near Belgrade. Its owner is said to have been a business associate of Vučić’s brother.

Similar protests also took place in the cities of Novi Sad, Niš, Kragujevac and Valjevo.

Left-wing and liberal opposition parties, as well as civic movements had called for the rallies.

In Belgrade, fewer people took part on Saturday than on previous weekends. The organizers had expected this and attributed it to the vacation season. They expect the protests to gain renewed momentum in September.

