Tema Judges and Lawyers donate stationaries to public schools in Ashaiman 

By Priscilla Nimako

Tema, July 23, GNA – The Tema Bench, Bar, and Prosecution Court Unit (TBBPCU), through its Public-School outreach programme, has donated stationery to about 2,000 pupils and students in some public schools in Ashaiman.

The items include books, boxes of pens, mathematical sets, biscuits, yoghurt, and boxes of sanitary pads.

The beneficiary schools were St. Augustine Roman Catholic Junior High School; Seventh Day Adventist JHS; Presbyterian A and B JHS; Nurumustafia Islamic JHS; and Celestial School Complex.

Mr Emmanuel Kumadey, Legal Practitioner and a member of the TBBPCU who presented the stationery said the donation forms part of the judges’ and lawyers’ ambition to empower the youth with knowledge, stressing that the group has realized that most often the uneducated are lured to commit petty crimes in society.

He said the judges and the lawyers had decided to embark on social outreach at the various schools where problems arise to encourage the children to sit in class, study, and be productive citizens for the nation.

“The lawyers are not interested in taking money from their clients and judges punishing people who commit crimes; we want to transform society, so the initiative by TBBPCU to support educational institutions with some basic materials and also engage the pupils and students to empower them to become productive,” he stressed.

Mr Kumadey said it was a vital transition stage in their lives, and when they listen to their advice, the right decision will be taken to further their education to the secondary level.

Mr Clifford Henaku Budu, the Education Director for Ashaiman Municipal, who received the items on behalf of the beneficiary schools, commended the judges and lawyers for the initiative to support the schools in transforming future leaders and reducing crime.

He said that through proper education, within a couple of years, the schools would be producing top-class professionals such as Judges, Lawyers, Doctors, police officers, Education officers, and Directors.

“In fact, the height of it is that we are trusting God that in the next 20 years, we will be having sitting Parliamentarians and the President of Ghana from Ashaiman, not only Ashaiman, but a child in school around this time having this kind of exposure,” he stressed.

Mr Budu said the journey to the next 20 years for the children to become professionals starts now based on what they are hearing, and other professionals in the same line will augment whatever they have started.

Madam Juliana Apaliyah, the Headmistress of St. Augustine, said it would motivate the children to achieve their aim.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

