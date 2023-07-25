Sunyani Traditional Area begins period of mourning for Paramount Chief

By Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, July 25, GNA – The Sunyani Traditional Area has begun a period of mourning as the death of Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II, the Paramount Chief, was formally announced at a solemn ceremony on Tuesday in Sunyani.

Making the announcement to the Sunyani Traditional Council, Nana Akwasi Apraku, the ‘Apomasu’ god komfoo (fetish priest) of Atronie in the Sunyani Municipality, revealed that “despite relentless effort for treatment for recovery from his ailment, Nana Nkrawiri II did not survive.”

In response, Nana Kusi Boadum, the Penkwasehene (chief of Penkwase) in Sunyani, on behalf of the Council, declared that from Tuesday, July 25 to Thursday, August 24, 2023, all residents within the traditional area “are obliged to be in mourning costume.”

Nana Boadum said the Council had implemented additional measures, including a ban on funerals and noise-making and roadside preaching, while animal keepers were also advised to keep their animals indoors during the period.

He said the measures, which were to keep intact the age-old tradition, also applied to visitors and strangers traveling to Sunyani within the designated one-month period set by the Council.

Nana Boadum announced that on Friday, July 28, food vendors and hawkers were prohibited from selling on the streets of Sunyani, saying anyone found doing so would be responsible for the consequences.

He clarified that public and civil servants, health workers, personnel of security agencies and restaurant operators were excused from the work restriction.

A Traditional priest displays his dancing prowess to the tune of traditional drumming with other mourners looking on at the Sunyani old palace.

The late Nana Nkrawiri II, from the Boahen Korkor Asennie Royal Family, was born in Sunyani on Friday, May 31, 1946 to Mr. Martin Daniel Kwaakye, the late Head Teacher of former Sunyani High Street Government School, and Obaapanin Afia Fofie, who later became the Queen Mother of Sunyani with the stool name Nana Afia Yeboaa, was succeeded by the late Nana Yaa Nyamaa Puduo, the immediate paramount queen mother of Sunyani.

He began his early education at High Street School (now Twene Amanfo Senior High/Technical School) and was known in private life as Christian Kwaakye.

He continued his education at the Sunyani Secondary, now Senior High School (SHS) from 1960 to 1965 and proceeded to the University of Cape Coast (UCC) for tertiary education.

The late Nana Nkrawiri II began a teaching career at former Berekum Training College (now Berekum College of Education) and further went to teach at Dormaa SHS.

But he joined the teaching staff at Sunyani SHS whereby dint of fate, the mantle fell on him and on Monday, March 17, 1980, was enstooled as the Chief of Sunyani with the stool name Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II, succeeding the late Nana Kwaku Yeboah, his maternal uncle.

GNA

