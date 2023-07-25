Kings Temple of Perez Chapel International launches Conference

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale July 25, GNA – The Kings Temple of the Perez Chapel International in Tamale, has launched a Believers’ Advantage Conference, to bring believers together to a place of devotion, prayer, teaching and intercession.

The Conference, which would be held every Sunday evening between 18:00 to 20:00, would see members of the church and non-members alike come to seek the face of God for salvation, healing and deliverance, protection and other forms of God’s blessings.

Reverend Dr Joshua Salifu Mogre, the Senior Pastor of the church, speaking at the launch, said he had the revelation to start the conference during one of his moments of intensive prayers.

“I was in the place of prayer when God asked me to start a service where people can come together to pray. I have waited for six months contending, praying, considering and evaluating the revelation I received from the Lord, and the right time to start is finally here with us,” he said.

Reverend Dr Mogre expressed the need for Christians to develop the habit of waiting and not allow premature exposure to ruin their glorious dreams and aspirations.

He based his advice on the topic: “The Mystery of the Shield,” explaining that a shield was a weapon and a form of intimidation against the enemy.

However, God had devised ways of shielding His children including hiding them from premature exposure, and sometimes causing them to be overlooked during opportunities that had the potential of endangering their lives.

He encouraged members of the public to take advantage of the programme by availing themselves for the weekly spiritual awakening to enable God to demonstrate His power of restoration and redemption over their lives.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

