Sunyani Sacred Heart JHS wins Ark FM/Cowbell Brain Challenge competition   

By Dennis Peprah



Sunyani, July 31, GNA – The Sunyani Sacred Heart Junior High School (JHS) was at the weekend crowned winner of the third edition of the Ark FM/Cowbell Brain Challenge competition.



For their prizes, each of the three contestants, who represented the school, received a brand new laptop computer, assorted cowbell products, a medal, a certificate of honour and a trophy, while their coaching teachers received a tablet each, cowbell products and a certificate of recognition.



Sacred Heart, which competed in the grand finale with Berekum Madonna and Techiman Adventist JHSs, after three rounds of contest in mathematics, English, ICT and Integrated Science, received GhC3,000.00, a giant trophy and a certificate of participation.



Madonna JHS, the defending champions placed second and each of the contestants received a tablet, medal, certificate of honour and varieties of cowbell products, with the school receiving GhC2,000.00 and their two coaches taking away hampers from cowbell and certificate of recognition.



The Techiman Adventist JHS also had GhC1,000.00 and certification of participation for placing third, while each of the three contestants and their two coaches received medals, cowbell hampers and certificates.



Speaking at the opening session of the competition held at the Sunyani Technical University Auditorium, Mr Godwin Atta Andoh Snr, the Managing Director of Ark FM, a Sunyani-based radio station said more than 200 private and public JHS selected from the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions participated in the competition.



He explained the station instituted the challenge three years ago and held annually to help prepare basic school children adequately to write the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and also instil in them the habit of reading.



Mr Andoh commended Cowbell for supporting the challenge and appealed to other businesses and corporate bodies to also assist so that more schools would be selected to participate.



“We should not forget that our children are our priceless assets, they are our future and our region develops when we take care of the future generation. We cannot go beyond where we are if we don’t get the support financially and encouragement from the people we serve,” he

stated.



Mr Kwabena Obeng Akrofi, the Coordinator of the Ark FM/Cowbell Challenge, expressed appreciation to the Director and Management of the Bono Regional Directorate of Education for their support towards making the 17-week competition a success and expressed the hope they would continue with the support in the ensuing years.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

