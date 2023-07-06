STMA screens over 400 food vendors to ensure safety of consumers

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Sekondi, July 06, GNA – The Environmental Health Directorate of the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) has screened more than 400 food vendors to ensure consumer safety in the Metropolis.

The screening spanned from the first and second quarters of the year.

Alhaji Karim Hudu, the STMA Environmentalist told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that some of the vendors screened who had various diseased conditions particularly typhoid fever were denied license and referred to hospital for treatment.

He said, periodically, the directorate move from community to community to conduct random screening of food vendors in a bid to safeguard the health and safety of the public.

He said the Assembly has introduced the E-Tankas project where offenders of the Assembly’s byelaws on Environmental cleanliness and other offenses were made to pay spot fines between one hundred and 1,900 cedis via Mobile Money.

He urged factories and homes to endeavour to keep a safe environment adding, “don’t wait for health inspectors before you panic to do the right thing”.

