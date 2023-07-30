Star Old Students engages final-year students  

By Lawrencia Akoto Frempong

Tema, July 30, GNA – The Star Old Students Association (SOSA) has organised an educational forum to engage all form three students as they prepare for their final exam in Senior High School.

Mr Kwadwo Owusu Baah, the Chairman of the SOSA, noted that the forum sought to inculcate a culture of excellence in the whole student body, especially the final-year students.

He disclosed that the forum “Shine with the Stars” was adapted six years ago, where past alumni were invited to share their experiences, encourage them, and prepare them both physically and spiritually as they pursue academic excellence.

“The whole idea of the forum is to assist these students in overcoming the fear that is associated with writing an external examination such as the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE)”, he stated.

He also added that, as part of the preparation, the association supported them with the necessary stationery needed for their exams.

He, therefore, advised them to be obedient and put up a good attitude and urged them to learn a vocation or trade after their exams while preparing for the next phase of their lives.

Mrs Felicia Dogbe, the Headmistress of the Junior High School, expressed her appreciation and gratitude to the old students for always organising the forum and encouraging them for the future.

She also noted that, with the help of the management, staff, and some parents, the finalists were fully prepared for the exams, adding that they had covered all subjects and topics required for the exams.

She cautioned them to abide by all the examination rules and desist from examination malpractice or disobedience during the process.

The Girls’ Prefect, Ms Kingblyn Mensah Taylor, also showed their appreciation to the old students, staff, and parents for supporting and motivating them as they prepared for the exams, noting that they were fully prepared to write.

She said, “My colleagues and I are fully ready for the exams, and we are hoping to make Star Basic School shine and maintain the success the school is known for”.

She, therefore, urged all her colleagues and all BECE students to put in their best, comport themselves in the examination halls, avoid any malpractice that would land them in trouble, and give the maximum respect to the supervisors and invigilators at the examination halls.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

