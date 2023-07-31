Stakeholders hold workshop on sexuality rights, harmful cultural practices

By Sulemana Zakaria

Gushegu (N/R), July 31, GNA – A two-day capacity building workshop on sexuality rights and harmful cultural practices has been held for stakeholders in the Gushegu Municipality of the Northern Region.

It afforded participants the opportunity to interact, discuss and find ways of protecting single mothers, women and girls, reduce the high incidents of domestic and sexual violence as well as help them know their sexuality rights and how to protect their bodies.

It was organised by Pan-African Organisation for Research and Protection of Violence on Women and Children (PAORP-VWC) with funding support from African Women Development Fund.

Participants included representatives from the security agencies, NGOs, traditional authorities, opinion leaders, women groups, Department of Social Welfare and Community Development, Ministry of Health, some selected single mothers, school children and religious leaders.

Mr Iddrisu Ibrahim, Gushegu Municipal Director of the Department of Social Welfare, who was a facilitator during the workshop at Gushegu, warned parents against allowing their daughters to hawk deep into the night and explained that it could expose them to sexual attacks from unscrupulous men.

Mr Ibrahim spoke against sexual violence and harassment at domestic level and work places and urged residents of the area to speak up when such situations arose to help prevent them and create safe work place and or school environment for all.

Mr Solomon Ansah from the Gushegu District Police Command, spoke on the importance of evidence when reporting sexual abuse cases to the Police, and appealed to traditional authorities, politicians and family members to help fight against sexual abuse in the community by allowing institutions responsible for addressing such cases to do so effectively.

A representative of the Gushegu Municipal Hospital took the participants through family planning and told them that those who did not want to become pregnant but interested in sexual intercourse, could come to the facility for family planning advice to avoid getting pregnant.

GNA

