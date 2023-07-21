Staff of VRA spend time with students of Ahantaman Girls

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Ketan (WR), July 21, GNA – Some 50 staff of the Volta River Authority (VRA) has spent quality time with students of the Ahantaman Girls Senior High School in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis in the Western Region.

The event, dubbed: “Employees Volunteer Programme “(EVP) saw the staff drawn from the various departments of the company interacting and sharing well-structured informative sessions with the students to guide their career and human behaviour path in life.

The EVP is about taking employee time off work and making effective use of it in the classrooms to groom talents for the next generation.

Mr Samuel Kwesi Fletcher, the Manager in Charge of Corporate Social Responsibility mentioned career guidance and counseling, ICT education, boot Camp, Practical learning as some of the programmes under the EVP.

He prayed that EVP would expose students to practical world experiences and help the students to select their various careers or fields with ease.

“We are spending these quality man hours with them as key investment in helping them to make informed choices on career paths…this is our duty to give back to the community through education.”

He said Ahantaman SHS was the 19th school to be selected for the programme as a complement to the school’s 75th anniversary activities.

The Manager added that Africa for that matter could not miss the ICT revolution adding, “it’s even better to catch them at a very young age.”

The VRA, an engineering firm, he said, operated a gender policy with an equal balance of male and female, with lots of women in the engineering arena, adding “that is what we showcase at Ahantaman.”

“Our vision is to be a model of excellence for power utilities in Africa. I mean, we cannot do that with all men. We have to do that with both men and women and that is exactly what we do,” Mr Fletcher added.

The Headmistress of Ahantaman SHS, Mrs. Ernestina Kankam, stated that, the school had for 75 years, provided quality education for many.

She said Ahantaman SHS was excited for being selected by VRA EVP noting that, for the staff to mentor the students about future careers was a laudable idea.

“Our hallmark is about academic excellence, not forgetting the God factor in everything that we do, we will excel and excel academically,” she added.

