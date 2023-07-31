Sefwi-Asafo college of health holds maiden congregation for 308 graduates

By Alex Baah Boadi

Sefwi-Asafo (WN/R) July 31, GNA – A total of Three hundred and Eight (308) General Nursing and Nutrition practitioners graduated at the maiden graduation of the Sefwi-Asafo College of Health Services in the Wiawso Municipality of the Western North Region.

Speaking at the congregation on the theme: “Quality Health Training, The Role of Stakeholders,” Mrs Susana Yaa Aframa Arkah, Principal of the College, said the remarkable occasion did not only mark the beginning of a new chapter in the lives of the graduates, but also commemorated the dedication and support of stakeholders, who played crucial roles in shaping the future of healthcare in the country.

“Throughout the years, we have achieved significant strides in infrastructure and educational amenities, thanks to the resolute collaboration with our invaluable partners, such as the Regional and District Health directorates of the Western North Region, Sefwi-Wiawso Traditional Council, Bank of Ghana, BUADAC group of companies and RAYCOF Company among others,” Mrs Arkah.

She indicated that the immense support enabled the college to increase the number of hostels on campus that provided comfortable accommodation for the students

The principal pointed out that the college in the past year had achieved a record of 80 percent increase in admission rates while ensuring the utmost quality in students.

She expressed satisfaction in the fact that the calibre of graduates produced by the college were highly valued by health facilities and renowned hospitals across the country.

The recognition, Mrs Arkah, explained was a testament to the diligence of the college’s teaching staff and the specially tailored curriculum that equipped the students with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in their profession.

The principal pointed out that the college would continue to enhance the infrastructure needs of the college to create an enabling environment for teaching and learning.

She said plans were far advanced to upgrade the skills laboratory, expand the library resources as well as invest in technology, among other priorities.

Processor Elvis Ofori Ameyaw, Dean School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of Cape Coast, indicated that the UCC provided the best mentorship services in the country and that the Sefwi-Asafo College of Health services had benefited from this mentorship which according to him, had brought the college this far.

He said many institutions were knocking on the doors of UCC for affiliation due to the quality of service the University offered to affiliate institutions.

Prof Ameyaw advised the graduates not to underestimate the power of kind words, gentle touch, or a reassuring smile ,as these small gestures could make an immense difference in a patient’s healing journey.

“As you provide care, remember that you are not just a caregiver, you are an advocate, a confidant and a beacon of hope for those in need.”

Professor Ameyaw entreated them to always abide by the oath they took to care for the sick and vulnerable in society.

Mr Vincent Abakah, Board chairman of the college, stated that the quality of healthcare services offered to communities was significantly shaped by the dedication and involvement of various stakeholders.

Mr Abakah urged the graduates to carry the torch of excellence and compassion by using the skills and knowledge they had acquired during their stay at the college to serve mankind.

He told them that healthcare delivery was not just a profession but a calling to make a positive impact on the lives of others.

The Board chairman also lauded the faculty members since according to him their commitment to imparting knowledge, fostering critical thinking and nurturing passion played a role in shaping the graduates into outstanding healthcare professionals.

He congratulated the graduands and asked them to be ambassadors of quality healthcare for the country.

GNA

