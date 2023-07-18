Russia attacks Odessa region with drones and missiles overnight

Kiev, July 18, (dpa/GNA) – Russia launched air strikes on the Odessa region on the Black Sea overnight on Monday, officials said.

The Ukrainian air defence was able to shoot down six Russian Kalibr cruise missiles and 21 combat drones, the Ukrainian military said via Facebook on Tuesday.

Falling debris and shock waves caused damage to the port of Odessa, and to private homes. One resident was injured.

Four drones were also repelled in the neighbouring region of Mykolaiv, the military said.

Russia launched its war against the neighbouring country more than 16 months ago.

Three ports in the Odessa region, in southern Ukraine, are part of the Black Sea grain deal between Russia and Ukraine, brokered by Turkey and the United Nations.

The agreement, which allows for the export of agricultural goods across the Black Sea despite the ongoing war, is considered important for global food security.

On Monday, Russia declared the agreement terminated for the time being, amid international criticism.

GNA

