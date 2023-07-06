PHOTO GALLERY: Canadian High Commission marks Canada Day with reception

By James Amoh Junior

Accra, July 06, GNA – The High Commission of Canada in Ghana has marked the 156th Canada Day celebration with a reception on Wednesday.

The festive evening brought together the Canadian community in Ghana, Diplomatic Corps, Ministers of State, some CEOs of State Enterprises, the media among others, who were treated to live band music.

Canada Day is significant as it commemorates the anniversary of the nation’s confederation, when on 1st July 1867, the British North American colonies of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and the Province of Canada united to form the Dominion of Canada.

The name “Canada” originates from the Huron-Iroquoian word “Kanata” which roughly translates to “village” or “settlement.”

On this day, Canadians of all backgrounds and cultures come together from coast-to-coast in patriotic celebration of the values, principles and democratic freedoms.

GNA

