Pencils of Promise, Fidelity Bank break ground for projects for Fodome Kordzeto

By Edward Williams

Fodome (V/R), July 28, GNA – Pencils of Promise (PoP), an education-focused non-profit Organisation in partnership with the Fidelity Bank, has broken the ground for the construction of a new three-Unit classroom block with an office and ancillary facilities to improve quality education in the Fodome Kordzeto M/A Basic School.

They would also renovate an already existing three-Unit classroom block as well as drill a borehole for the community and the school.

Mr Freeman Gobah, Country Director, Pencils of Promise, said the borehole would improve sanitation and hygiene situations of the community as well as the students.

He said within the ten years of operation of the Organisation, it was their first partnership with a corporate organisation although they had done so with individuals and groups.

Mr Gobah said the classroom block was the 602nd project by the Organisation globally and 202nd nationwide.

He noted that the projects would be completed in five months at a cost of over GH¢800,000, which would be borne by the two institutions.

Madam Majorie Quansah, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Coordinator, Fidelity Bank, said the Bank as part of its 15th anniversary celebration last year with the support of their staff committed to supporting 15 schools in deprived communities, including Fodome Kordzeto.

She said the initiative christened the Bank’s Orange Impact Initiative would provide education, infrastructure and learning support for the selected schools.

In a speech read on his behalf, Mr Francis Yao Agbemadi, Volta Regional Director of Education, said the Directorate remained grateful for the partnership between the two institutions.

He said education was a very critical social good on which the development of the country hinged and without which citizens risked being backward and poor.

Madam Janet Valerie Datsa Agbotse, Hohoe Municipal Director of Education, said there was the need for teachers to make the best out of the classroom, especially being punctual.

She admonished the community to fully collaborate with those in charge of the project to help meet the deadline.

Madam Leticia Doe, Headmistress of the School, said the school established in 1973 currently had a student population of 110 and 15 regular and two National Service teachers.

She said due to the unavailability of classrooms, some of the classes had been clustered, adding that lessons were halted when the rains set in.

Madam Doe said sometimes teachers had to improvise since there were inadequate teaching and learning materials.

She said the project, if completed, would help the school and expressed gratitude to Pencils of Promise and Fidelity Bank.

Mr Christian Dzordzi, Chief of Fodome Kordzeto, expressed gratitude to PoP and Fidelity Bank for the gesture and support.

He said they were ready as a community to offer the necessary support.

GNA

