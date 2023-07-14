Old Students of Adisadel College endorse Alan Kyerematen

By Ibrahim Mohammed Saani

Tema, July 14, GNA – A group of old students of Adisadel College has appealed to New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates to vote massively for Mr. Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen as the party’s flagbearer for Election 2024.

The group, the “Santaclausians for Alan,” described him as a walking advertisement of industrialization, job creation, and Ghana’s economic solution.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr. Zack Brew, the coordinator of Santaclausians for Alan, indicated that the former Trade Minister had served as NPP financial backbone since 1992, a loyalist and a dedicated patriot, who had served the party and country well.

Mr. Brew said Ghanaians must move away from politics of lies, which according to him had been the bane of the current economic difficulties, adding it was time for the nation to root for economic reforms focused on industries and job creation.

The spokesperson said among the ten contenders for the NPP Presidential primary, Mr Kyerematen was noted for investing in and initiating most of the creative innovations the NPP Government had brought.

“He is also a practical economist, a hardworking gentleman with vast experience both locally and internationally,” he said.

He urged delegates in all 16 regions of the country to elect, Mr. Alan Kyerematen as the presidential candidate.

GNA

