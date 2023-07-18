NYA’s Akosua Manu promises development, more jobs for Adentan

By Francis Ntow

Accra, July 18, GNA – The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Mrs Akosua Manu has promised to ensure acceleration of development and creation of more decent jobs for the people of Adentan.

She made the promise after submitting her nomination forms to contest as a Parliamentary Candidate for the Constituency on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 elections.

“When the NPP wins this seat, I’ll work with the Municipality and local Assemblies and ensure that we accelerate development here and create more decent jobs, particularly for the youth,” the Parliamentary aspirant said.

The Deputy NYA CEO gave the assurance that the Adentan Constituency witnesses more development if NPP wins.

Therefore, should the party win back the seat, it would engender increased socio-economic benefits to the people in areas like education, health, and employment, which would translate into improvement in the wellbeing of the people, she said.

She said her decision to contest the Adentan Constituency seat was to help solve issues facing polling station Executives, whose issues represented the larger community.

“In the last year, the people have seen the work that I’ve been doing here; consistency and accessibility, and at least set up an office to receive and address some of the challenges,” she said.

On her chances of winning the primaries among competition among some three other opponents, Mrs Manu said she was confident that the “Kozie Cares” mantra by the constituents was a testament of her capabilities in delivering for the people.

“I speak for the government, and the people see me speak on their behalf, but nowadays, politics is a contact sport. I’ll do my best to ensure that the NPP wins this seat and bring more development to the people,” she said.

Some party supporters at the event told the Ghana News Agency that they had confidence in Mrs Manu in helping the party win the 2024 elections.

They pledged to work to convince most of the other delegates to ensure that Kozie emerged as the eventual Parliamentary Candidate for the NPP in the Constituency for the election of 2024.

Mr Kobby Bediako, the Constituency General Secretary for the party said: “This is internal politics; the real fight is out there. The campaigns should be peaceful and ensure that after the primaries we prepare for the bigger elections in unity.”

The Adentan seat is one of the seven constituencies where the NPP has no representation in the Eighth Parliament.

The seat is currently occupied by Adamu Ramadan, a brother of the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

GNA

