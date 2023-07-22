NPP Primaries: Otito files nomination to contest in Navrongo Central

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Navrongo (U/E), July 22, GNA – Alhaj Abdallah Otito Achuliwor, a stalwart of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Upper East Region, has filed his nomination to contest in the Parliamentary primaries of the Party in the Navrongo Central Constituency.

The Aspirant, in the company of Party supporters amid cheers from some residents and pedestrians, danced to brass band music through major streets in the Constituency as he moved to submit his form at the Constituency office.

Addressing the media after a successful process, Alhaj Achuliwor said it was his desire to make the Navrongo Central Constituency, which is a swing Constituency, the sole stronghold of the NPP.

“I have the passion to ensure that the Navrongo Central Constituency becomes an NPP stronghold such that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will never win elections in this Constituency,” he said.

Alhaj Achuliwor said he was the right candidate with the requisite experience to unite the party mrmbers in the Constituency and to mobilize support from the grassroots to recapture the seat from the NDC.

“I am the person who can unite the Party,” he said, and appealed to delegates in the Constituency to vote massively for him to turn the fortunes of the Constituency around for the good of all.”

He recounted his 20 years work experience with both the former Member of Parliament (MP) and former Parliamentary Candidate for the area, and indicated that even though he previously contested the former MP and lost, he still mobilised his personal resources to support him to capture the seat for the NPP.

Alhaj Achuliwor mentioned the lack of electricity supply to some parts of the Constituency, bad roads, lack of water supply for irrigation activities and job opportunities for the teeming youth in the Constituency as some of the challenges in the area.

He said given the opportunity to lead the Party as its Parliamentary Candidate, he would work to recapture the seat from the NDC and use the Office of the MP to lobby to solve the identified problems, and further provide basic necessities to better the lives of Constituents.

“I want to put on record that even before I win the primaries, I have 100 boreholes to be constructed in this Constituency. We will start constructing the boreholes even before election 2024.

“If we do not finish constructing all 100 boreholes before election 2024, the remaining will be completed in my first 100 days in Parliament,” he assured Constituents.

Alhaj Achuliwor pledged to run “An issue-based campaign” and stressed that “I have been in this race for the past 20years, and I have always run very civil campaigns, I have always told my supporters to emulate my style of campaign, devoid of insults.”

Mr Richard Kudamo, the Chairman of the Election Committee in the Constituency, who received and perused the form, congratulated the Aspirant who was the first to pick the form and the first to submit same.

He said the Constituency was peaceful and called for decent campaigns devoid of indecent language, and advised that “Do not dwell on allegations and rumours peddled by your fellow contestants, but be very focused on what you want to achieve.”

Prior to the submission of the forms, the Aspirant first called on the Navio-Pio, Pe Denis Aneakwo Balinia Adda Asagpaare II, the Paramount Chief of the Navrongo Traditional Area, to officially inform him about his desire to contest the primaries and to seek his blessings.

The Navio-Pio cautioned against the use of indecent language, and emphasized the need for a clean campaign.

