Great Commission Church Councils inaugurated in Accra

By Iddi Yire

Accra, July 22, GNA – The International Executive Council and the Ghana National Council of the Great Commission Church International (GCCI) have been inaugurated in Accra.

Bishop Dr Gordon Kisseih, Founder and General Overseer of Life International Church and First Vice Chairman of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), inducted into office, the International and the Ghana National Officers of the Church for a five-year tenure.

The International Executive Council of the GCCI is under the Chairmanship of Apostle Joseph Felix Kwesi Mensah.

Other Members are Apostle Dr Samuel Vincent Ansah, GCCI Ghana National Council Chairman and Apostle Prosper Yawotse Nové, GCCI Togo National Council Chairman, both as Vice Chairmen.

Other Members include Apostle Professor Samuel Assuming-Brempong, the immediate past Chairman of GCCI Ghana National Council, and Reverend Godson Kwasi Gbloe, immediate past Second Vice Chairman of the Church.

The rest are Rev Yawo Amenyo Atsuga and Rev Gérard Bodjona, both of Togo.

The Members of the Ghana National Council include Apostle Richard Kwami Adanu, First Vice Chairman in-charge of Missions; and Rev Moses Kwame Obeng Pinkrah, Second Vice Chairman in-charge of Finance and Administration.

The rest are Rev Stephen Toku Cato, Director of Finance; Rev Dr Samuel Arthur, Director of Evangelism; Rev Alexander Obeng-Oguamenah, Director of Personnel;

Rev Emmanuel Kodzo Oppong, Director of Ministries; Rev Charles Somerset Adanunyo, Director of Church Life.

Bishop Dr Gordon Kisseih, Founder and General Overseer of Life International Church, in his homily, charged the inductees to fulfill the mandate of the Great Commission of Jesus Christ.

He commended the GCCI for its good works and perseverance in keeping the word of God.

Speaking on the topic “Making Full Proof of Your Ministry”, Bishop Dr Kisseih reiterated that the only purpose of the grace of God upon the lives of Christians was to help them fulfill their ministries.

Quoting from the Bible, he said, “For the gifts and calling of God are without repentance,” adding that God equipped whoever was called into ministry.

Members of the National and International Executive Councils

Apostle Joseph Felix Kwesi Mensah, the Chairman of the International Executive Council of GCCI, in his acceptable speech expressed the gratitude of the two Councils to the Church for the confidence reposed in them.

He appealed to Christians to rise up and finish the task of global evangelism.

Apostle Dr Samuel Vincent Ansah, GCCI Ghana National Council Chairman, requested that the Church continuously prayed for them to enable them fulfill their mandates.

The Great Commission Church International (GCCI) was founded on 1st April, 1991 on the campus of the University of Ghana, Legon, Accra.

The Church has since spread to other countries such as Togo, Benin and Gabon.

The founding fathers include Apostle Joseph Felix Kwesi Mensah, Apostle Professor Samuel Assuming-Brempong, Apostle Joseph Kwabena Antwi and Apostle Dr Samuel Vincent Ansah.

The rest are Apostle Richard Kwami Adanu, Apostle Komla Ebenezer Hagan and Apostle Derrick Sarpong.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

